VENICE – A man suffers serious electrical burns while working on a Suncoast retirement community.

Stevens Construction set up camp seven months ago at Venice’s Village on the Isle to revamp its Mark Manor building.

“Gutting and completely remodeling floor by floor, starting with the second floor, which we recently completed, as well as replacing all the electrical service to the building,” Stevens Construction Vice President Dan Adams said.

Now they’re down to the first floor where an electric foreman was working Tuesday, January 9.

“The executive team, we were in our weekly meeting and we were informed that one of the subcontractors working for Stevens Construction had been injured on the job site,” Village on the Isle Human Resources Director Christine Clyne said.

“Hal, the lead foreman, for Doyle Electric was working the first floor existing electrical room, and there was an arc flash out of the existing switch gear,” Adams said. “He was badly burned, flash burned from his wrist, to his forearm.”

Fifty-six-year-old Hal Deel remained conscious the entire time and was airlifted to Blake Trauma Center in Bradenton.

“He’s doing okay, being treated for burns and still remains conscious and okay,” Adams said.

Clyne says residents are prepared to see ambulances on campus.

“It’s part of the aging process,” Clyne said. “So they do have expectations that from time to time, emergency vehicles will be here.”

Adams says extensive training prepares his men for something like this.

“Everyone’s taking a step back; we’re having a meeting right now with everyone who was involved, anyone who was closed or witnessed it, to find out what or could’ve been done to prevent it,” Adams said. “It’s horrible..horrible freak accident. Hopefully we find out what the root cause was.”

“[We’re] just expressing our concern for the worker who was injured,” Clyne said. “We’ll keep him in our thoughts and prayers, and we certainly hope he makes a full and speedy recovery.”

Adams says Stevens’ safety consultant, U.S. Safety, is conducting an ongoing investigation to figure out what exactly went wrong.