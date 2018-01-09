SUNCOAST – Two shootings with MO’s too similar male it difficult to ignore their possible connection.

On Saturday, December 30th, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reports around 9:47 P.M. on University Parkway, occupants of a moving vehicle fired several shots into another person’s car. The bullets hit three of the five people. One of the victims was a four-month-old child. According to officials, the other two victims are in their 20’s. All are expected to be okay.

With limited information, the Sheriff’s Office says,the vehicle suspected to be involved is a black SUV.

One week later, on January 6th, the Bradenton Police department reported a car crash at around 4 P.M. on State Road 64 East. Police believe the cause of the crash was because the driver and passenger were suffering gunshot wounds.

Both victims in their 20’s are in stable condition and are recovering at Blake Medical Center.

Police say they are looking for a suspect but believe they have a photo of a person and car of interest. BPD is looking for a dark green Xterra SUV.

If you have any information on either of these cases, please contact Detective Michael Page at the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9314 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS.

