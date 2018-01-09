VENICE – More details emerge on the accusations of sexual misconduct of famed Tony-award winning Ben Vereen at the Venice Theatre in 2015.

Two young actresses come forward with their allegations in a report printed in the New York Daily Times. The women claimed Vereen assaulted women in a hot tub at his home. He would also ask actresses to perform sex acts.

One of the actresses, Kaitlyn Terpstra, said Vereen stripped naked in front of the cast and forced the group to comment on each other’s bodies. She recalled that Vereen told her to lose weight.

The Venice Theatre is strengthening policies and making it easier for cast members to report harassment.

In a statement to News Channel 8, Terpstra has a message for sexual assault victims. She says, “I encourage them to seek support and know it was never their fault.”