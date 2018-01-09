SARASOTA COUNTY – The woman who filed a discrimination complaint against the Sarasota County School District has filed a discrimination complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Lyna Jimenez-Ruiz alleged her job was changed in retaliation for her sexual harassment complaint against Superintendent Todd Bowden. The complaint was filed December 19 but was officially received by the EEOC on the 27th. It alleges Jimenez-Ruiz experienced a demotion, was “required to perform two full-time positions simultaneously,” received “unwarranted” negative performance reviews and was not appointed to the position she had chosen.

According to the Herald-Tribune, School Board Attorney Arthur Hardy says the EEOC will send the School Board a letter with one of two messages: either the board does not need to act or it needs to provide the agency with a response.

At this point, Hardy said he had not yet heard from the EEOC about the complaint.