SARASOTA – A Sarasota Police K9 officer and his K9 partner place first in an event at the Gulf Coast K9 Competition in Cape Coral Saturday, January 6.

Officer Jake Nelson and Bronson competed in various competitions that displayed K9 handling skills. News Channel 8 reports those competitions included an obstacle course, a hardest-hitting dog competition and fastest dog competition.

Officers Nelson and Bronson won first place in the obstacle course.

Congratulations to them and a big thank you for keeping us all safe as well here on the Suncoast.