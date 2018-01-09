SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota County teachers are urged to picket outside the District’s administrative complex Tuesday, January 9.

Contract negotiations between the union and the district have stalled. Negotiations have gone on longer than either side had hoped. Both the District and Union wanted to have a negotiated contract by winter break.

According to the Herald-Tribune, both sides say they are “within one half percent” of each other financially, but they disagree on a key issue: how high raises should be in 2018 – 2019 for teachers hired before July 1, 2011, known as “grandfathered” teachers.

Should the two sides not reach an agreement, the District or the Union can declare an impasse. At that point, the two sides can either opt to hire a mediator or the negotiations would go to a special magistrate, who would recommend an offer that the School Board would have final say on.