SARASOTA – The people charged with shaping the Bayfront 20:20 project plan want and need public input.

A fairly aggressive series of open and public opportunities designed to collect input on possible uses of the site, as well as gather feedback on intermediate drafts of the plan, are being scheduled. The tentative timetable includes a series of update meetings and events between February 5 and 8 as the planners start to gain consensus. After that comes strategic assessment and envisioning.

Next, the consultant would develop alternatives for master plans, with different ideas of what the space can be. Those two or three plans would be vetted by public input with the option of taking the best aspects of the alternatives.

The Herald-Tribune says ideally that would produce a draft master plan by the end of May and a final master plan in June that could go to the City Commission in July.