SARASOTA – Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida hires a new President and CEO.

The affiliate based in Sarasota announced Tuesday, January 9, the hiring of Stephanie Knight. She replaces Barbara Dravecky, who is retiring after 24 years.

The nonprofit’s Board of Directors chose Knight from a field of more than 100 candidates.

The incoming president has held senior leadership roles at Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood affiliates in Ohio and California.

Knight begins her duties on February 1st. Dravecky will remain there through the transition until the end of the month.