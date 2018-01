SARASOTA – Another option soon will be available for passengers at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

Allegiant Air announces it will begin serving SRQ with non-stop service to Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

According to the Bradenton Herald, Allegiant will become the seventh airline to fly in and out of SRQ, joining Air Canada, American, Delta, Elite, JetBlue and United.

Allegiant has service at six Florida airports, including St. Pete-Clearwater International and Punta Gorda.