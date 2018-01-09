SARASOTA – Governor Rick Scott gave his final State of the State Address on Tuesday, January 9, before lawmakers and other elected officials in Tallahassee.

Scott discussed his record of cutting taxes and creating jobs under his time as governor, now in the final year under term limits. SNN carried the Governor’s speech live.

It’s widely anticipated the governor will challenge Democratic U.S. Senator Bill Nelson in the fall.

Scott also talked about strengthening sexual harassment policies, as well as the Hurricane Irma recovery and reaching out to help Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

SNN’s Grant Boxleitner discussed the governor’s address with New College Political Science Professor Frank Alcock.