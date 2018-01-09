TALLAHASSEE – This will be the last legislative session for Governor Rick Scott as he will depart the Governor’s mansion later this year due to term limits.

Scott is going out on a much different note. According to the Herald-Tribune, rather than cutting spending, Scott wants to increase the budget by $2.4 billion. Rather than focusing on hard-right issues, he is pitching ideas that have broad appeal, sometimes in direct contradiction to his past positions.

Some view Scott’s legislative agenda this year as a political calculation designed to boost his appeal heading into the 2018 election season, when he could challenge Democratic U.S. Senator Bill Nelson.

Meanwhile, Scott hasn’t announced whether he will take on Nelson. He was widely expected to get in the race, but recent reports indicate he may be wavering after a string of GOP losses over the last year, including in the Alabama U.S. Senate race.

We will take Governor Scott’s State of the State Address live at 11 A.M. today. You can also stream the Address live here.