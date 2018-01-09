SARASOTA COUNTY – A family who’s canoe tipped over on Sunday morning in Sarasota says prayers helped save them.

For Steven Brubacher, being prayerful is a daily practice. He’s raised his family to rely on faith.

On Sunday, January 7, Steven, his brother-in-law Darren Martin, and their boys set out for a quick fishing trip on Sarasota Bay. Soon, Steven saw the little ones, Logan, Keegan and Simeon, had wet feet in the canoe. At that moment, a quick current toppled the family , forcing them into the frigid water. Their canoe capsized and for more than an hour, the parents and their sons struggled to survive.

News Channel 8 reports hypothermia began setting in. Steven’s six-year-old son began to lose consciousness. In those desperate moments, the dads dug deep and their panic soon turned to prayer.

Taylor Rahn, who saved the family, wasn’t supposed to be out on the water Sunday morning. He feels he was put there for a purpose. and so does Steven.