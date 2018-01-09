BRADENTON – In High School boys basketball, Bradenton Christian played host to Out of Door Academy. The Panthers led in late in the 3rd quarter as Dylan Cotrone hits Colton Popp who finds Dayton Modderman to extend the lead to 10 points.

The Thunder clawed back as Chase Maasdorp on the givand go ends up with it and buries the 3 pointer.

They tried to chip away as Tyler Beasley finds Tyler O’Donoghue who shakes and bakes then nails a long 2.

However, the Panthers were at home, and comfortable tonight as Cotrone feeds Cameron Rosier and it was a Smoothie King kind of night as the Panthers won 70–59