SARASOTA – Allegiant Air is coming to the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

If you needed another reason to visit the Suncoast, here it is: Allegiant Air is on its way.

“We’ve got Sarasota Bradenton Airport now with service that will really strengthen people’s desire to come to Southwest Florida,” said Bud Hafer, Manager of Airport Affairs.

Allegiant is the first low cost carrier at SRQ and is the seventh airline added to the fleet. Airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo says it brings in a new level of competition.

“It puts some pricing pressure on the other carriers as well and may lead to better pricing from our existing carrier,” said Piccolo.

Beginning in April Allegiant will offer flights to, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis with one-way fares stating as low as $48.

“When you look at the size of what they are doing here just to kick off, we’re talking a 100,000 seats. That’s a significant increase for us and one that has a lot of positive impact not just for the airport but for the community,” said Piccolo.

Visit Sarasota has been working with SRQ airport and Bradenton Convention Visitors Bureau to attract new airlines and services to the community.

“I think the Allegiant service in and out of SRQ just makes it that much easier for those guests to get to our destination and I think for them to have such a short commute when they land at SRQ for when they land they can be in downtown Sarasota in five minutes or Venice in 30. It’s really just one more great gateway for folks to get to our destinations,” said Erin Duggan, Vice President, Visit Sarasota County.

These new flights will operate twice weekly and are expected to bring nearly 52,000 new visitors to the Suncoast.