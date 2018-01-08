MANATEE COUNTY – And here’s what some locals in the area have to say about this tree house possibly coming down…

“I think it’s a shame. It really is it’s pretty it really is cute. And I just don’t see it bothering anybody but obviously it has bothered someone, “said Joe Osolnick of Pennsylvania.

“We hate the idea of the treehouse being taken down because we love the treehouse. And we think it adds a great deal to the beach and the whole beach area, “said Bonnie Wyss of Indiana.

“The other side of the legal coin it’s probably valid to build a treehouse like that without the permissions needed. Obviously, the owners have gone through all the institutions and failed. So we all may face that, and it’s sad for them. But it’s on the other hand code enforcement which we have to live with, “said Joe Frank of Germany.

The owners of Angelino’s Sea Lodge next step are to meet with city hall officials of Holmes Beach to come to an agreement and modify the treehouse.