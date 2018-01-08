VENICE – Venice City Council members will get their first crack at a long-awaited report on the condition of city facilities Tuesday, January 9. It’s part of an overall asset management presentation by Public Works Director John Veneziano.

According to the Herald-Tribune in a cover memo, Veneziano notes there are several significant project proposals for the coming years. Chief among them would be a $5 million replacement for Fire Station 51 on its existing site next to Venice City Hall.

Other major projects include construction of a new solid waste/recycling facility on a site close to the landfill that will be leased from Sarasota County, relocating the Public Works Maintenance Facility from Seaboard Avenue in 2021 to the old police station on Ridgewood Avenue, and continuing the practice of earmarking $250,000 a year from the one-cent sales tax funds for future beach re-nourishment projects.