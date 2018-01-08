MANATEE- The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrests a man detectives believe went on a crime spree over the weekend, robbing three convenience stores at knifepoint.

The sheriff’s office says, 37 year old Joshua Rohrbaugh was arrested today and charged with two counts of armed robbery for two Shell stations in Manatee County.

It’s also believed he robbed a Circle-K on Tuttle Ave. in Sarasota.

Both Shell station robberies happened within a 35-minute period just after 3 A.M. Sunday.

Deputies say the suspect went into the Shell on 301 Blvd East in Bradenton, and then hit the one in the 8400 block of Lockwood Ridge Rd. The Circle-K robbery happened at around 9 P.M. Saturday.