SARASOTA – It’s a small business with big dreams. Sarasota’s Artisan Cheese Company is making moves, in more ways than one.

“We are a cheese shop, and we’ll always be that,” Owner Louise Kennedy Converse said. “So we’ll be making mozzarella and we’ll be making ricotta.”

But now they’re putting those ‘wheels’ in motion and heading to the Rosemary District.

“We started growing and we started adding cheese plates and some classes and things like that, and we realized people want more from us,” Kennedy Converse said.

“We kind of saw there were some challenges we were facing, like parking,” Chef and Manager Kailene Quinn said. “We really needed some elbow room.”

And with more room comes more opportunity.

“In our location now, we mentor all day long,” Kennedy Converse said. “We have these young women come in who learn how to hold a knife, learn how to make a soup from scratch. I wanna make this great location into something like that, and I thought, ‘Apprentices!’”

She’s channeling the historical feel of the Rosemary District to make history herself.

“Remember in the old days, people didn’t go to college to learn a trade,” Kennedy Converse said. “They had apprenticeships, so it’s the same kind of a thing.”

For one kind of apprentice: young women.

“Women get relegated to the back so often in hospitality, and we wanna bring them out to the forefront,” Kennedy Converse said.

By partnering with nonprofits to find girls who couldn’t otherwise afford culinary school.

“Showing them my love for food and kind of just teaching them,” Quinn said. “We have the power and the skills to kind of empower these young women.”

But they’re still working on the financial part with a Kickstarter campaign.

“It’s a platform that if you don’t raise every penny, you don’t get a dime, so we’ve got three days left,” Kennedy Converse said.

She says it may sound ‘cheesy,’ but the sky is the limit.

“A lofty goal but I’m a dreamer, and I think we can do it,” Kennedy Converse said.

As of Monday morning they had raised a little over $25,000 and need to get to $45,000 by Thursday at midnight.

To donate to the apprenticeship fund, click here.