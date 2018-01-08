SARASOTA – For 47 years, the Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning has been bringing foreign and national affairs experts to town during snowbird season. Its three-month run begins Tuesday, January 9.

As usual, the schedule is packed with 24 speakers and 72 lectures at venues in Sarasota, Venice and Lakewood Ranch, not to mention a lineup of featured musicians on Mondays.

According to the Herald-Tribune, by the time the series wraps up and the end of March, its attendance numbers are expected to exceed 45,000 due largely to its lecture price of $10 per.

This year’s rotation includes the usual array of heavy hitters such as Ambassador Dennis Ross, former U.S. Drug Czar Peter Besinger, Pulitzer Prize-winning erstwhile New York Times reporter Hedrick Smith and ex-CIA officer/former Korean ambassador Donald Gregg.