SARASOTA – The Sarasota County School District is planning for a new elementary school.

Plans for the new school come as enrollment at Ashton Elementary is projected to reach 100% capacity by 2021.

The school is projected to cost about $30 million, but the District’s chief financial officer says construction likely would not begin on the new school for the next two years.

The Herald-Tribune reports while enrollment at Ashton will likely increase as the area around the school becomes more developed, school board members will not have to officially vote on the borrowing issue until the following year.