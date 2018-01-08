Riverview coach Stacia Jo Hill has the Lady Rams at 10–5 while the Tornadoes for Shantia Grace are up to 9–3 in girls basketball.

Riverview got out of the gates early with 6 straight points to start the game. Morgan Windsor hits Lindsay Edwards who missed for one of the few times all night but Katy Dean hustles to get the rebound and feeds Marisa Souchak for the hoop.

Then, a hustle play by Booker’s Cashanti Bradley unfortunately leads to a break for the Rams as Dean outlets to Edwards on the break and its two more for the rams.

The Tornadoes would stem the tide a bit as Jaela Dennis shoots, and misses but Chellesy Foster is there to follow it up.

A Little Later the Tornadoes had cut into the lead and Omari Davis cuts deeper into it with this 3-pointer.

However, Lindsay Edwards scored 7 points in the 1st Quarter and led everyone with 27 on the night as the Riverview Rams beat the Booker Tornadoes 64-39