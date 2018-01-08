NORTH PORT – North Port city commissioners will receive an update on the Price Boulevard widening project Tuesday, January 9. They also will be asked by city staff to give direction on options for dedicated right-turn lanes on the Price Boulevard legs of the signalized intersections of Salford Boulevard, Cranberry Boulevard and Chamberlain Boulevard.

Commissioners adopted that tactic in July as a short-term fix for traffic flow of 2.75 miles of Price Boulevard while it revisits a plan to create five lanes for traffic along the stretch of roadway that would allow for bicycle lanes, sidewalks, four travel lanes and a center left-hand turn lane.

The Herald-Tribune says if approved, the project would cost a little under $2 million, though staff is also recommending one more justification analysis to confirm that the dedicated right-turn lanes are the best option, before the five-lane widening.