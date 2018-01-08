SARASOTA – After multiple complaints of open-air narcotics transactions in the area of 23rd St. and Leon Ave., Sarasota Police increased patrols.

“They made a plan to begin to speak to the people who loiter that area,” Spokesperson Genevieve Judge said. “And one individual that they arrested last night Irvin Brown was in the area and had an open container, when they attempted to arrest him, he resisted.”

According to Sarasota Police, officers found 37 pieces of crack cocaine in 30-year-old Irvin Brown’s pocket. He’s being charged with possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church. Brown was previously arrested on cocaine trafficking charges in 2014 during Sarasota Police’s SRQ Cartel II roundup.

“That was an operation that was done over the course of several years,” Judge said. “Again to combat the open –air narcotics transactions that happen in the city as an effort to stop them, so Mr. Brown has been arrested before. He just got out of prison for charges connected to SRQ Cartel II and is back at it again.”

Sarasota Police Spokesperson Genevieve Judge says it’s unclear if anyone else from the operation is connected to the new arrest.

“It’s still very early on into this investigation,” Judge said. “But we’re just thankful that he’s off the street, the drugs are in property where they should be and off the street and not able to get in the hands of those who don’t need it.”

Judge says the relationship with the community was instrumental in getting these drugs off the street.

“We rely and we work with our community to let us know what’s happening,” Judge said. “So, we encourage our community if you ever see anything suspicious, definitely give us a call, if you have complaints about drug happenings that are going on in your neighborhood, give us a call so we can investigate it and we can have what happened last night come to fruition.”

If you have a tip for the Sarasota Police, they ask you to call the station at 941-954-7025.