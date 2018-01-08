SUNCOAST – During the first week of January, several boaters needed rescuing. On January 1st, the Fire Department reported four people ended up in the frigid water after flipping their boat while traveling at a high speed. Two days later, a boat is stuck on a sandbar. Over the weekend, according Longboat Key Police, two adults and three children were rescued after the canoe meant for three people capsized… the youngest child, going in and out of consciousness because hypothermia was setting in.

Manatee County Marine Rescue Chief Joe Westerman says during the winter, tourists from up north are caught off guard by the dangers of the cold water and don’t follow the rules of boating.

Children can get hypothermia quicker than adults.

“They are not the same size of an adult, so hypothermia symptoms can start in 30 minutes. Our water temperatures were 58 degrees in the bay over the weekend,” Westerman says.

Manatee County Marine Rescue Division was named 2017 beach patrol of the year.

