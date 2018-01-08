BRADENTON – Despite NAFTA, regulations, competition and encroaching home developments, a Bradenton farm is still serving the Suncoast.

Produce doesn’t get much more local or fresher than O’Brien Family Farms. Brothers Tom and Stephen O’Brien have watched plenty of other local family farms fold over the years as regulations rise and competition from Mexico increases. It’s a 24/7 business for them, whether they’re tending the crops in the daytime or loading up trucks or fending off freezing weather at night.

According to the Herald-Tribune, their produce is available locally at the Detwiler’s Farm Market stores, but the bulk of it is trucked to large chain and club stores throughout the country.

The O’Brien’s farm is roughly 800 acres of crops from Plant City south to Bradenton.

They own about half of it and they lease the other half.