VENICE – There will be a water outage in the City of Venice from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. Tuesday, January 9. The outage is due to the repair of a potable water main.

The area affected will be:

1211 Capri Isles Blvd., Bldgs. # 13-34, 101-116, and 145-148

The affected area will be required to boil water for consumption only (drinking, cooking) for 72 hours, and until the boil water advisory has been rescinded.

Boil water notices will be distributed and a Code Red phone notification will be issued.