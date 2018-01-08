MANATEE COUNTY – After a lower court ruling, co-owner of Angelino’s Sea Lodge speaks out about having to take her tree house down after the Supreme Court refuses to hear the case.

The owners of the tree house, Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen, built it on their Anna Maria Island property in 2011 after Hazen says he was told they didn’t need a city permit from Holmes Beach.

But, as it turns out, they did. Holmes Beach told the two to take it down, but they refused.

A legal battle ensued with the 12th Circuit District Court, with Hazen and Tran on the losing end.

Now it’s over with the Supreme Court turning away their appeal.

Tran says she is devastated by the decision.

“I feel sick about it. It’s just… you can’t. You spend so much time on that fort, and your whole heart into it so. Yeah, it’s heartbroken. We’re gonna probably have to sit down with city hall and hopefully we can find another way to you know to save the structure with them instead of going to court.”

Tran says she hopes the city will reconsider their building permit.