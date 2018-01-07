LONGBOAT KEY- Three children and two adults are rescued after tipping over in their canoe Sunday Morning. Luckily, a charter captain was at the right place at the right time.

“Seeing them, you blink twice and you’re like ‘that can’t be five people floating’,” said Taylor Rahn.

Just after 11 a.m. Sunday morning, Taylor Rahn was taking clients out for a fishing trip.

“We started to go down by Sarasota by the Sister Keys around the Jewfish, Longboat Key area and that ‘s when things took a turn for the worst,” Rahn said.

From a distance he and his clients saw a flipped over canoe. “I saw about 100 yards away, a paddle waving in the air,” Rahn said.

Getting closer to find three children and two men submerged in the crisp water.

Five boaters rescued after flipping over in their canoe in frigid water this morning. I’ll have the story at 5 @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/0D9Bx2sLu6 — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) January 7, 2018

Rahn said, “I turned around to the two people because they’ve been boating a couple times and told them, ‘listen we need to stay calm, cool, we’re probably going to save their lives.”

The canoe is a three passenger canoe. With high-speed winds up to 20 mph, it’s much easier to tip over.

Rescuing the 6-year-old first, who was going in and out of consciousness. Rahn took the group on his boat to Cannons Marina, meeting paramedics.

“The paramedics they were really good. They got them out of the canoe really quick, bundled them up real fast. Threw on some of those shiny emergency blankets,” said Jay Haft, an employee at Cannons Marina.

All three children were airlifted to All Children’s Hospital and the two men were taken to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

“The paramedics said, ‘if you weren’t there and they were floating for 30 minutes or an hour. They would have died’,” Rahn said.

Little did Rahn know, a fishing trip would turn into a life-altering experience.

Rahn said, “Really be calm and you can’t freak out because we’re their lifeline.”