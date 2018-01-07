LONGBOAT KEY – Three children and two adults are rescued this morning after their canoe overturns.

According to Longboat Key Police officials, all five were in the chilly waters for 40 minutes before being rescued and taken to Cannon’s Marina.

Five boaters rescued after flipping over in their canoe in frigid water this morning. I’ll have the story at 5 @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/0D9Bx2sLu6 — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) January 7, 2018

The three children were taken by Bayflite and Aeromed to All Children’s Hospital while two adults were transported to Blake Medical Center and FWC is investigating.

SNN Meteorologist Dan Henry said the water temperature on the gulf in the Sarasota-Manatee area is around 59 degrees with moderate three- to five-foot waves. The conditions do not meet the requirements for a small craft advisory, he said.