MANATEE – A search is now underway in Manatee County after a man robbed two shell gas stations at knifepoint early Sunday morning.

The robberies happened within an hour of each other, at 3:15 a.m. then 3:51 a.m., at two different Shell gas stations located less than 10 miles away from each other.

Deputies say the man they are searching for went into the Shell on 301 Boulevard East in Bradenton and the Shell on Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota.

He is described as a white male about 5’8″ with some facial hair. He was wearing a dark trench coat and a blue hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robberies.

At the second incident, investigators say the man was seen in a dark-colored sedan being driven by someone else.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (941) 7474-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS.