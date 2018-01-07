UPDATE: Sarasota Police Department just released these photos and it is unknown at this time if the case is connected to the armed robberies that occurred overnight in Manatee County.

SARASOTA – An armed robbery investigation is underway in Sarasota. Police said a clerk was held at knifepoint and robbed at a Sarasota gas station Saturday night.

The Sarasota Police Department was called to the Circle K at 77 South Tuttle Avenue following reports of an armed robbery.

Authorities is described as a white male 6’5” and was last seen wearing a hoodie

Multiple units, including K9 officers and a helicopter unit, arrived at the scene to track down the suspect, but they have not been able to find him.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Detective Ross Revill at 941-954-7092.