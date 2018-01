NEW HAMPSHIRE – Someone is a waking up a lot richer today in New Hampshire.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at Reeds Ferry Market the jackpot is worth close to 560-million dollars, with that lucky winner taking home 352-million dollars.

As an added bonus Reed ferry market will receive a 75-thousand dollar check for selling the ticket.

This all comes one day after someone in Port Richey won the Mega Millions drawing.