MANATEE COUNTY- A palmetto clothing boutique helps out imagine schools north manatee in a special way.

Melissa Burns, owner of The Lace Buckle Boutique, helped her son’s fifth grade class collect money and supplies for All Children’s Hospital.

Burns raised 500 dollars for the school’s Imagine That fundraiser.

Each year, students participate in service learning projects.

Burns got involved after seeing how passionate her son was about giving back to the community.