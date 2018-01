MANATEE COUNTY – One man is found dead at a Bradenton apartment complex Saturday night.

According to Manatee County Deputies, 41 year old Jody Pierce was found deceased inside an apartment at the Gates of Bradenton apartment complex. Detectives are treating the case as a homicide, but believe this is an isolated incident.

If you have any information and anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers.