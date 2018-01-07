HOLMES BEACH – What started as a dispute with their city is now catching the eyes of the Supreme Court.

The breathtaking view from Richard Hazen and Lynn Tran’s treehouse is one they’re holding onto with everything they have.

“The city came back to us and said, ‘Hey, we need a city permit as well,’ and that’s when the whole trouble started,” Tran said.

Hazen said doing the dishes everyday with a view of the Australian Pine had him daydreaming.

“Anyhow I said we gotta do something about it,” Hazen said. “It’s just too amazing.”

So in 2011 he and Tran asked City Hall what it would take to build a treehouse.

“They said, ‘Nothing in the books about a treehouse, just make it safe and don’t let anybody fall out,'” Hazen said.

It took 6 months and $30,000 to build, but it only took one anonymous complaint to tear it apart.

“One complaint? Why is it that one complaint can cause so much hassle?” Tran said.

That’s when the city started demanding a permit, in 2013.

Almost 5 years later..it’s cost them about 5-6 times what it took them to build it, in legal fees. And that’s not including the $50/day fine they’re supposed to be paying the city.

“Not even counting the time and effort and emotional roller coaster that we go through,” Tran said. “Right now we just hope and pray that we’ll get some kind of justice and fair hearing.”

Prayers that may be answered by the Supreme Court. They’re still waiting to hear whether or not the court will take the case, but overwhelmed their little backyard getaway made it to D.C.

“We don’t wanna lose it,” Hazen said.

“Yeah that’s the bottom line is we don’t wanna lose it,” Tran said. “And if we lose it a lot of people who do little similar things like us will probably lose it too.”

We were unable to reach the city for a comment.

Tran says they could hear from the Supreme Court as soon as Monday.