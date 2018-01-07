SARASOTA – Runners laced up their shoes and braved the cold for a special cause this morning.

The 5th Annual Andrew Monroe Memorial 5K kicked off at 8 A.M on Siesta Key Beach.

The run honors the former Riverview High student and soccer player Andrew Monroe, who died in a car crash.

Ever since, his mom Stacey has hosted the event to raise scholarship money, all while remembering her son.

“Just one heck of a young man taken way too soon, so his love for soccer caused us to pause and decide to do this run..Its just overjoying to see how many people are in support of me” Monroe said.

Monroe says though Andrew’s main focus was soccer, he loved running and it was something they always did together.

Every penny raised by donations and sponsors goes toward scholarships for Sarasota County Senior Athletes and Riverview High School senior athletes.

And if you would like to donate visit http://www.andrewmonroe.com/