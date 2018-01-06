SARASOTA- A Sarasota apartment complex catches fire Saturday afternoon.

Sarasota County Fire Department responded to the blaze at Oak Ridge Apartments on North Tamiami Trail just before 2 p.m.

The two alarm fire brought 12 units to fight the flames. About a dozen residents watched the fire fighters extinguish the fire.

Now the state fire marshal is investigating the cause.

“The original call came in for a fire alarm. The engine got here and they actually encountered a fire in one of the apartments. The fire was knocked out pretty quick and we did have one patient transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital from the apartment,” said Battalion Chief, Glenn Snyder.

The patient’s condition is unknown at this time. Snyder reports the fire was extinguished in under 5 minutes.