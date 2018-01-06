SARASOTA- Just in time to kickstart a new year, Richard’s Foodporium hosts their 5th annual health expo at Robart’s Arena.

Richard’s Foodporium is a Sarasota–based, natural and organic retailer specializing in creating a balanced lifestyle.

Saturday afternoon, nearly 100 vendors stationed booths providing free samples and demonstrations…from muscle therapy brands to herbal supplements retailers.

“You can go around and touch and feel. Get samples, you could talk to the vendors. Ask questions about things you don’t understand or you’re curious about. We believe it’s more than what you put in your mouth it’s mental, emotional, lifestyle well-being,” said John Rorer, Owner of Richard’s Foodporium.

This year the expo is giving back to children at risk with appearances from The Child Protection Agency” and Junior Acheivement.