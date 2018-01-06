MANATEE – One lucky person in Pasco County became a whole lot richer on Friday night.

The only Mega Millions ticket to match all six winning numbers was sold in Port Richey. The person who bought the ticket will now get to claim the $450 million grand prize.

The winning numbers were 28-30-39-59-70 with Mega Ball 10.

Lottery officials say the sole winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Ridge Road near Regency Park Boulevard.

Saturday night, winning numbers from the estimated $570 million Powerball jackpot will be announced.

Suncoast residents purchase tickets in hopes the next jackpot winner will be a Floridian.

“We’ll get our feet done and we’re gonna get our hands done. I’m gonna buy a tuxedo and I think you’re going to buy a nice dress. After I win I’m going to give free lobster away for awhile so come down and party with me because there’s too much misery going on and we’re going to win and we want to have fun,” said Resident, Kurt Hergert.

According to the Associated Press, the odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292 million.