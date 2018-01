NORTH PORT –

A North Port couple is facing animal cruelty charges after a cat was found in a piece of luggage.

The Herald Tribune reports, the two Florida residents were heading home from Erie, Pennsylvania to Tampa late Monday when TSA officials found a cat in their baggage without food, water, or air.

Airport police cited 21 year old Olivia Sari and 21 year old Nicholas Larrison with animal cruelty.

And their cat was sent to the Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania.