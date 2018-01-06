VENICE- Venice volleyball star, Kelly Hubbard is up for prep volleyball’s National Senior of the Year.
She’s going on to play at the next level at Wofford.
Hubbard was a huge part of Venice volleyball’s state champ team.
She had 21 kills and four blocks in the championship match to lead Venice to its first class 8A title since 2014.
The Wofford signee averaged 3.9 kills per set in 2017 and led the team in blocks, and this is already after being nominated for the All USA Volleyball Second Team!.

SHARE
Previous articleU.S. Men’s Lacrosse team spending time at IMG
Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake
http://www.snntv.com

Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.