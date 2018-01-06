VENICE- Venice volleyball star, Kelly Hubbard is up for prep volleyball’s National Senior of the Year.
She’s going on to play at the next level at Wofford.
Hubbard was a huge part of Venice volleyball’s state champ team.
She had 21 kills and four blocks in the championship match to lead Venice to its first class 8A title since 2014.
The Wofford signee averaged 3.9 kills per set in 2017 and led the team in blocks, and this is already after being nominated for the All USA Volleyball Second Team!.
