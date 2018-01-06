SUNCOAST- One thing that could spark a fire is a space heater being used lately, as the weather cools down.

Helpful to keep us warm but also a potential hazard to households. Space heaters should be kept away from drapes or blankets and unplugged after leaving a room.

Another household device to be wary of is smoke detectors.

“We really want you to be extra cautious around this time of year. If you haven’t checked your smoke detectors, test it, make sure it’s working, if it’s non-functional we have a program here in the city where a resident can call, we’ll come out and install them for free most of the other fire departments in the county have similar programs. So if that’s the case, give us a call and we’ll come out,” said Assistant Fire Chief of the Bradenton Fire Department, David Ezell.

Newer smoke detector models usually come with a 10-year warranty battery. Those with older models should change their batteries twice a year.