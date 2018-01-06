MANATEE – Manatee County school district is facing a growing teacher shortage.

Manatee County School Superintendent Diana Greene is embracing growth within the county.

“The new high school being erected hopefully by March we will actually start to see walls go up for North River High School so were excited about moving forward,” said Greene.

The county is gearing up to open 3 new schools in August 2019. But Greene fears there won’t be teachers in the classroom.

“Today we have over 100 vacancies and we continue to struggle to fill those positions because we are not as competitive as our neighboring districts such as Sarasota and Pinellas County,” said Greene.

In a referendum on March 20 the district is asking voters for a million dollar increase generating 33 million in additional revenue providing higher salaries for teachers and an additional 30 minutes on the school day.

“We are facing a national teacher shortage and when those other districts are paying more it becomes very challenging for Manatee school district to continue to keep pace,” said Greene.

Greene says without the additional funding the district will be under a tremendous strain to employ high quality teachers and retain current ones.

Sarasota has had the 1 mil increase for at least 16 years so a student who entered into Sarasota County in kindergarten or pre–k, they actually had an additional year of learning over the students in manatee county,” said Greene.