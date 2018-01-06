VENICE – Another star faces sexual harassment allegations this time it happened in Venice.

According to the New York Daily News, Broadway Director, Ben Vereen coerced three female cast members into sex acts during the production of ‘hair’ at the Venice Theater in 2015.

Executive director, Murray Chase says Vereen wouldn’t have been hired if they had any suspicions about the director.

“We pride ourselves on being a safe and secure place for our volunteers in terms of artistic expression and to have something like this happen galls us and we are vowing to do everything we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Chase says the theater is strengthening their sexual harassment reporting and procedures moving forward.

Vereen issued an apology to the public, owning up to his actions.