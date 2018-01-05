VENICE – Venice will continue its road resurfacing efforts. This week, the city will start work on 15 roads on the island.

The City of Venice is resuming work on the island of Venice as part of the $18 million road bond city voters approved in November 2016.

The Herald-Tribune reports in addition to resurfacing, contractors will also be updating the sidewalk concrete, bringing curb ramps up to ADA compliance and replacing broken sidewalk panels.

Technically the project started in September, though it didn’t get underway until the end of October because of Hurricane Irma cleanup.

The city is providing a list of roads slated for work in two-week increments.