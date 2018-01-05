The Booker Girls hosting Lemon Bay and check out the Booker Concessions! They do it right. 2 big screen TVs with the games on, plenty of table space and, of course, great food.

The Tornadoes led by 5 in the 2nd quarter when Diamond Merced nails the 3-pointer just before the half.

Third quarter now, and Omari Davis Passes to Cashanti Bradley, then gets it right back and buries a 3-pointer of her own. Booker was up by 11.

The Manta Rays on the break when Jenny Parsons hits Francesca Fiallura who sinks it.

The Tornadoes were too much for Lemon Bay tonight as they won 56-35.