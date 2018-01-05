SARASOTA – The latest revisions of the Siesta Promenade plan are met with criticism.

Benderson Development Company filed a response in late December to the Critical Area Plan application for its proposed Siesta Promenade project at U.S. 41 and Stickney Point Road.

The responses are a result of Sarasota County staff finding the plan “incomplete” and “insufficient” after it was submitted in June.

The Herald-Tribune says residents say it’s not “resident friendly” because of its size and plans to dump traffic into their local neighborhoods.

Siesta Promenade is still in an early review stage. Once the submission is dubbed complete by county staff, it will undergo a formal review, including a neighborhood workshop. It then must go through quasi-judicial hearings before both the Sarasota County Planning Commission and the Sarasota County Commission before approval.