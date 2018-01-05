ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Is offshore drilling in Florida’s future? The Trump Administration announced a new plan that would allow drilling in Florida in areas that have been blocked for decades.

The new proposal from the Trump Administration would open nearly all U.S. coastlines to oil and gas drilling, saying it would create jobs and reduce dependence on foreign supply.

Top Florida lawmakers oppose the drilling. Governor Rick Scott said in a statement he already requested to meet with Secretary Zinke saying quote, “My top priority is to ensure that Florida’s natural resources are protected.”

Congressman Vern Buchanan called the plan reckless, misguided and potentially catastrophic to Florida saying ,“Our economy, environment and way of life is at stake if restrictions on oil drilling are lifted.”

On Anna Maria Island, some saw the potential boost drilling could add to the economy.

“It creates jobs,” Mike Roque said. “It helps us be self-sufficient as far as fuels, so we don’t have to rely on our enemies to provide oil products for us.”

While others worry what the potential for accidents could mean for the beaches.

“I don’t like it at all,” Kathy Griffith said. “In fact I don’t like any drilling off the coast of the United States. It only takes one accident.”

“I think it will destroy the shoreline here in Florida if there is a spill the same way the horizon spill,” Larry Yermack said.

The drilling plans are not yet finalized.