SARASOTA – Panelists say the opioid epidemic is still far from being cured.

The Herald-Tribune reports more than 200 Tiger Bay club members and guests gathered to hear a panel discussion about what is widely called an “epidemic” and how it can be tackled from various angles.

After the state and local governments successfully cracked down on pharmacies known as “pill mills,” people who had become addicted to over-prescribed painkillers such as oxycodone and hydrocodone turned to heroin. Dealers started adding synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and carfentanil to the heroin they sold.

Sheriff Tom Knight said dealers should be imprisoned while their addict victims need support and treatment.

For the Legislative Session that starts next week, a bill was filed that would limit opioid prescriptions to a three-day supply for patients with “acute pain,” as opposed to those with “chronic pain.”