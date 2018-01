A North Port couple is facing animal cruelty charges after a cat was found in a piece of luggage.

The Herald Tribune reports, the two Florida residents were heading home from Erie, Pennsylvania to Tampa late Monday when TSA officials found a cat in their baggage without food, water, or air.

Airport police cited 21-year old Olivia Sari and 21-year old Nicholas Larrison with animal cruelty.

Their cat was sent to the Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania.